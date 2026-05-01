Long-weekend: Over 21.3 lakh travel in govt buses in a single day

Chennai, May 1:

Tamil Nadu witnessed a massive surge in public transport usage as more than 21.3 lakh passengers travelled on government-operated buses in a single day, according to transport department data.

The spike in passenger numbers was largely driven by people heading to their hometowns, aided by the operation of special buses alongside regular services.

Authorities increased fleet deployment to manage the heavy rush, ensuring smoother connectivity across districts and neighbouring states.

Officials stated that both intra-state and long-distance services under the state-run transport corporations played a crucial role in handling the demand. Tamil Nadu’s extensive bus network—operated by entities like the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation—is known for catering to lakhs of passengers daily across urban and rural regions.

Such high passenger movement is typically observed during weekends, holidays, or festival periods, when special arrangements are made to ease congestion. Similar trends in the past have seen lakhs of passengers travelling in a single day with thousands of buses deployed for the purpose.

The transport department highlighted that continuous monitoring and additional services helped prevent overcrowding, ensuring safe and efficient travel for the public.