Vijay to attend special prayer at Velankanni Shrine tomorrow

Chennai, May 1:

Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to participate in a special prayer at the renowned Velankanni Basilica on Saturday.

According to reports, Vijay will attend the early morning prayer service at the famous Christian pilgrimage centre, which attracts devotees from across the country.

The visit comes amid his ongoing spiritual tour to various religious places ahead of counting of votes for the Assembly elections. He had been to Tiruchendur Murugan Temple and Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.

Sources indicate that this visit is part of Vijay’s broader effort to seek blessings and convey a message of religious harmony and inclusivity.

The Velankanni shrine—often referred to as the “Lourdes of the East”—holds deep religious significance, drawing lakhs of pilgrims annually. Vijay’s visit is expected to attract a large number of supporters and devotees to the basilica premises.