Pawan Khera gets pre-arrest bail in defamation case

New Delhi, May 1:

Congress leader Pawan Khera has been granted pre-arrest (anticipatory) bail by the Supreme Court in a defamation case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The case stems from allegations made by Khera, in which he accused the Chief Minister’s wife of possessing multiple passports and undisclosed foreign assets—claims that were strongly denied and termed “malicious” by the family.

Following these remarks, an FIR was registered in Assam under various charges, including defamation, forgery, and related offences, prompting Khera to seek legal protection from arrest.

Earlier, the Gauhati High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea, after which Khera approached the Supreme Court. The apex court has now granted him relief, protecting him from immediate arrest while the investigation continues.

The case has taken on political significance, with both sides alleging misuse of legal mechanisms. While Khera has argued that arrest is unnecessary and politically motivated, the Assam government has maintained that the allegations are serious and require thorough investigation.

The matter remains under legal scrutiny, with further proceedings expected in the coming days.