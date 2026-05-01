Jabalpur: Toll touches nine in cruise tragedy

Jabalpur, May 1:

A tragic cruise accident at the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has claimed at least nine lives, with rescue teams continuing operations after the boat capsized in the Narmada River.

The incident has left several families devastated and many others still awaiting clarity on missing passengers.

The accident occurred when a cruise boat carrying tourists suddenly overturned in the reservoir area. Initial reports suggest that the vessel lost balance due to unexpected conditions on the water, triggering panic among those on board. Despite wearing life jackets, many passengers were unable to escape in time.

During rescue operations, authorities recovered the bodies of a young mother and her three-year-old child in a deeply distressing scene. The child was found clinging to the mother’s body, with both reportedly wearing life jackets. The detail has highlighted the sudden and severe nature of the accident.

Officials confirmed that the death toll has risen to nine, while search teams continue to look for other missing passengers. Some individuals were rescued shortly after the capsizing, but the exact number of people still unaccounted for has not been fully confirmed.

Preliminary assessments indicate that investigators are examining possible lapses, including safety preparedness, passenger management, and emergency response efficiency. Authorities are also reviewing whether weather conditions or operational issues contributed to the tragedy.