Commercial LPG prices hiked by Rs 993 amid global energy crisis

New Delhi, May 1:

The Union government has increased the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹993 across India, effective May 1, 2026, in one of the sharpest monthly revisions in recent times.

According to reports, the revised hike takes the price of a commercial cylinder to around ₹3,071.50 in Delhi, up from about ₹2,078.50 earlier. The increase comes amid rising global energy costs and volatility in international fuel markets.

Officials and oil marketing companies have attributed the revision to global energy pressures, including higher crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions affecting supply chains. The adjustment is part of monthly pricing revisions linked to international benchmarks.

While commercial users such as hotels, restaurants, and catering businesses will bear the impact of the hike, domestic LPG cylinder prices have been kept unchanged for household consumers, offering some relief to families.

The sharp increase is expected to raise operating costs in the hospitality and food sectors, with possible ripple effects on restaurant pricing and small business margins.