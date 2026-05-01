Leaders mark May Day with greetings to workers

Chennai, May 1:

On the occasion of International Workers’ Day, political leaders across Tamil Nadu extended greetings, highlighting the contribution of the working class to the state’s progress.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conveyed his wishes, appreciating the labour force and reiterating the government’s commitment to worker welfare and social justice-oriented governance.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has extended his May Day greetings, stating that his party remains committed to safeguarding workers’ welfare and rights following the legacy of former Chief Ministers MGR and J. Jayalalithaa. In his message on the occasion of International Workers’ Day, EPS conveyed his heartfelt wishes to all workers and the labour community. He described May Day as a symbol of the struggles, sacrifices, and achievements of the working class, who have fought for their rights over decades. He emphasized that workers form the backbone of society and contribute significantly to economic growth and national development. Palaniswami highlighted the governance models of AIADMK founders M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, stating that both leaders implemented several welfare schemes for labourers and the working population during their tenure. He said the AIADMK remains committed to continuing that legacy and ensuring that workers’ rights and welfare are fully protected in Tamil Nadu.

Actor-turned-politician and TVK president Vijay also greeted workers, stressing the dignity of labour and urging society to value the contributions of “working hands” that drive development.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan paid tribute to workers, including those who lost their lives in service, and described labourers as the backbone of society whose sacrifices built the nation.