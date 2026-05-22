A. Raja takes veiled dig at allies joining TVK Cabinet

Chennai, May 22:

Nilgiris MP A. Raja on Friday made a pointed social media remark targeting parties joining the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government, just minutes before ministers from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) were sworn in.

In a post on X, Raja used a Tamil metaphor comparing a “bent coconut tree giving tender coconut water to another house” to describe shifting political alignments. His remark is widely seen as a subtle critique of VCK and IUML for joining the TVK Cabinet after previously being part of the DMK-led alliance.

The timing of the post coincided with the oath-taking ceremony of VCK leader Vanni Arasu and IUML representative Shahjahan as ministers in the new government, triggering political chatter and online reactions.

The controversy comes amid a broader realignment in Tamil Nadu politics, where several former DMK alliance partners have extended support to the TVK government. While VCK president Thirumavalavan had earlier justified the move as necessary to avoid President’s Rule, it has since sparked sharp exchanges between DMK and VCK supporters on social media.

The developments highlight growing tensions within the state’s evolving political landscape as new alliances take shape around the TVK-led administration.