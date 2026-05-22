Amalraj takes charge as Chennai Police Commissioner

Chennai, May 22:

Senior IPS officer A. Amalraj, a 1996-batch officer, assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Police of Chennai on Friday morning following a government order issued by the Tamil Nadu administration.

He formally took over around 8:30 am at the city police commissioner’s office in a brief ceremony attended by senior officials, marking a key leadership change in the city police setup.

Soon after assuming office, Amalraj proceeded to Lok Bhavan in Guindy to review security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of newly inducted cabinet ministers Shajahan (IUML) and Vanni Arasu (VCK), who have joined the TVK-led government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

The appointment comes as part of a broader police reshuffle, with outgoing Commissioner Abhin Dinesh Modak being transferred and posted as head of the Crime Branch–CID (CB-CID), replacing T. S. Anbu.

Amalraj, who has previously served in senior roles including Commissioner of Tambaram, brings extensive experience in city policing and is expected to oversee law and order management in Chennai during a politically active period.