IPL: Entire CSK team punished, Captain handed hefty fine

Ahmedabad, May 22:

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign on a disappointing note. Taking on the Gujarat Titans on Thursday, CSK were undone by a clinical Shubman Gill-led side, suffering an 89-run defeat that also saw them crash out of the play-offs race.

After the game, the IPL Governing Council announced a heavy punishment for the entire CSK team. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was handed a Rs 24 lakh fine for failing to maintain the required over-rate. However, since it was his second offence, the entire team-including the Impact Player-was reprimanded.

Tasked with chasing down a target of 230 runs, CSK began on a disastrous note, losing wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson for a golden duck. Shivam Dube’s 17-ball 47 was the only promising knock the team managed to produce against GT. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough to prevent an 89-run defeat and elimination from the tournament.

In an official release, the IPL stated that while Gaikwad was fined Rs 24 lakh, the remaining team members were penalised Rs 6 lakh each.

The IPL release read: “Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, Chennai Super Kings, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 66 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

“As this was his team’s second offence (the first offence occurring in Match 18) of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.”