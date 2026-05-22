Heatwave alert: Chennai braces for 42°C as Kathiri Veyil peaks

Chennai, May 22:

Tamil Nadu continues to reel under intense summer heat, with the Regional Meteorological Centre warning that heatwave conditions are likely to persist in several coastal districts over the next two days. With the Kathiri Veyil season at its peak, Chennai is expected to record temperatures close to 42°C (108°F), among the highest this season.

Weather officials noted that Meenambakkam touched nearly 107°F on Wednesday, making it one of the hottest days recorded in the city this year. The rising temperatures have triggered concerns across coastal Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal, where isolated heatwave conditions are expected to continue.

Meteorologists attributed the sharp spike in temperatures to the delayed onset of sea breeze over land areas. This has led to maximum temperatures remaining 3°C to 4°C above normal in several regions, intensifying heat conditions across Chennai and surrounding districts.

Experts have warned of increasing heat stress, noting that temperatures during Kathiri Veyil typically range between 104°F and 105°F, but have now surged beyond usual levels. Prolonged exposure to such extreme heat can lead to dehydration, fatigue and other heat-related illnesses.

Authorities have advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, wear light cotton clothing and limit outdoor activities. While the heatwave is expected to persist, light rain and thunderstorms in some parts of the State may offer brief respite in the coming days.