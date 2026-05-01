Stalin confident of victory in Assembly polls

Chennai, Mar 1:

Chennai witnessed May Day commemorations at the Labour Memorial located in Sinthadripet May Day Park, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin paid floral tributes to the memorial dedicated to workers.

The Chief Minister arrived wearing a red shirt, symbolising solidarity with the labour movement, and offered his respects at the labour memorial as part of the International Workers’ Day observances.

Following the tribute ceremony, Stalin delivered a May Day address in which he reiterated his government’s guiding principle of “Ellarukkum Ellaam” (Everything for Everyone), stating that the DMK government continues to function with inclusive welfare as its core ideology.

He emphasized that this model of governance would continue without interruption, reinforcing his commitment to social justice and equitable development across Tamil Nadu.

Turning to politics, the Chief Minister expressed strong confidence in the DMK’s electoral prospects, stating that there is “not even the slightest doubt” about the party’s victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He further remarked that the outcome of the hard work put in by DMK cadre and workers would become evident on May 4, hinting that “good news” for party supporters would arrive within days.

Stalin also said that his confidence is rooted in the dedication and hard work of DMK functionaries and volunteers, whose efforts, he noted, continue to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Reaffirming his political stance, Stalin declared multiple times that the DMK government will continue in power, emphasizing continuity in governance.

He stated that the people’s trust, combined with the party’s organisational strength and welfare-driven administration, would ensure another term for the DMK government.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come at a crucial time when Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is witnessing intensified activity ahead of the Assembly elections.

His speech combined both a tribute to workers on May Day and a strong political message asserting confidence in the DMK’s return to power.

Meanwhile in a press release, Stalin extended his May Day greetings. He said, labour is the driving force of social and economic transformation and reaffirming his government’s commitment to workers’ welfare.

Stalin said that the contribution of workers is fundamental to the development of society, economy, and governance systems. He greeted the working class across Tamil Nadu and acknowledged their role in nation-building.

Labour as the Foundation of Change

Stalin emphasized that labour is not just a source of livelihood but a powerful force that drives change in society. He highlighted that the progress of any nation is built on the efforts, dedication, and sacrifices of its workers.

He extended his wishes to all categories of workers, including those in organised and unorganised sectors, and appreciated their continuous contribution to development activities across the state.

In his message, the Chief Minister also reiterated that the Tamil Nadu government continues to implement various welfare measures aimed at improving the living standards of workers.

He stressed that the Dravidian model of governance places strong emphasis on social justice, labour welfare, and inclusive growth, ensuring that the benefits of development reach all sections of society, especially the working class.