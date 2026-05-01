Stalin Meets DMK Candidates Ahead of Counting Day

Chennai, May 1:

M. K. Stalin held a key meeting with candidates of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to review poll performance and prepare for the upcoming counting of votes on May 4.

The meeting comes amid exit poll projections indicating a close contest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. Stalin reportedly urged candidates and party workers to remain vigilant and not rely on predictions, emphasizing the need for strong coordination on counting day.

Senior leaders and functionaries also participated in the discussions, focusing on assessing victory prospects and ensuring preparedness across constituencies.