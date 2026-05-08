Vijay to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister tomorrow after majority support secured

Chennai, May 8:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor C. Joseph Vijay is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu tomorrow at 11 am, after securing majority support in the 234-member Assembly.

The political breakthrough comes after days of negotiations and repeated meetings with Governor Arlekar. Vijay met the Governor for the third time in three days and formally staked claim to form the government, presenting letters of support from allied parties. The meeting is seen as the final step in resolving the post-election deadlock over government formation.

The key turning point came when the Left parties — CPI(M) and CPI — along with VCK extended unconditional support to TVK.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also joined the backing, adding its two MLAs to the emerging alliance. Congress had already pledged support earlier with five MLAs.

With TVK holding 107 seats on its own (excluding Vijay’s additional seat), the support from Congress, CPI(M), CPI, VCK and IUML takes the total backing to 120 MLAs, comfortably crossing the 118-seat majority mark required to form the government in the Assembly.

Following confirmation of majority support, preparations have begun for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for tomorrow morning.

Party leaders indicated that invitations are being extended to key political figures, while administrative arrangements are being finalised at the venue.

The development marks a decisive end to the uncertainty surrounding government formation in Tamil Nadu, with TVK now set to assume power under Vijay’s leadership.