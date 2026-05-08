Left Parties Extend Unconditional Support to TVK, Rule Out Alliance

Chennai, May 8:

The Left parties in Tamil Nadu have announced unconditional support to actor C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), while clearly stating that they are not part of any electoral alliance or future coalition arrangement.

According to party leaders, including Veerapandian (CPI) and P. Shanmugam (CPI-M), the decision reflects only issue-based political backing and does not extend to participation in a coalition government or inclusion in the ministry under any circumstances.

With this move, TVK is said to have gained the backing of additional legislators, including support linked to five Congress MLAs, along with two MLAs from CPI and two from CPI(M), taking the combined support to nine more MLAs in the evolving political scenario.

The Left leaders clarified that their support is aimed at preventing any situation where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could attempt a “backdoor entry” through imposition of President’s Rule or Governor-led administration in the event of a hung assembly.

They reiterated that while they are extending conditional and strategic support to TVK, the parties will maintain complete organisational independence and remain outside any formal governing arrangement.