E-paper 08 May 2026

The makers of writer-turned-director Krishna Chaitanya’s upcoming film ‘Powerpeta’ have now released a ‘Glimpse’ video of the film as part of the birthday celebrations of actor Sundeep Kishan, who plays the lead in the film Taking to its X timeline, 70mm Entertainments, the acclaimed banner headed by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, wrote,”Fire. Fury. And the rise of SENAPATHI RAVI.