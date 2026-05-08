Vijay’s Government Bid Faces Fresh Roadblock as VCK Holds Back, IUML Reaffirms DMK Loyalty

Chennai, May 8:

Actor-politician Vijay’s attempt to form the next Tamil Nadu government has hit another setback as key alliance equations remain unsettled, according to the latest developments reported from Chennai.

The main issue centres around the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which has not yet formally submitted a letter of support to the TVK-led alliance. While earlier indications suggested VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan might align with TVK in coordination with Left parties, the party is now reportedly holding back support and seeking greater clarity on power-sharing arrangements, including demands related to key posts.

At the same time, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has stepped away from any ambiguity, reaffirming its continued alignment with the DMK rather than extending support to TVK. This clarification has further weakened expectations that IUML might tilt the numbers in favour of Vijay’s camp.

Although the CPI and CPM have already indicated support for TVK in principle, the VCK’s hesitation is significant because its backing, along with other smaller allies, is crucial for crossing the majority mark needed to form government. Without these numbers, the TVK alliance remains short of a clear mandate.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the Governor has not yet issued an official invitation for Vijay to take oath as Chief Minister, as the majority position is still under verification. This has added to the political uncertainty surrounding government formation in the state.

The current situation keeps Tamil Nadu’s post-election scenario fluid, with alliance negotiations still in progress and no final clarity yet on who will form the government.