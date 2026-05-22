TVK Govt Firm on State Autonomy, Transparency, Says Minister Aadhav Arjuna

Chennai, May 22:

Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna on Friday asserted that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government remains steadfast in its commitment to State autonomy, the two-language policy, and secular governance, while promising a transparent and corruption-free administration.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat, Arjuna linked the recent controversy over the sequence of songs played during the swearing-in ceremony to the broader issue of protecting State rights. He said the objection raised over Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu not being played first reflected concerns about the dilution of State autonomy.

“We are firmly committed to State autonomy. The issue is not merely about protocol but about safeguarding the rights and identity of the State,” he said.

The Minister added that legal experts were being consulted on whether the matter could be challenged in court. He noted that Governor Rajendra Arlekar had conveyed that the sequence followed during the ceremony was based on directions from the Union Home Ministry.

“We will never compromise on Tamil or Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu under any circumstances,” Arjuna asserted.

Highlighting administrative measures, Arjuna said the government has initiated reforms across multiple departments and is reviewing the functioning of key agencies, including CMDA, TASMAC, DTCP, Highways, and the Public Works Department.

He stated that practices such as “party fund” and “Minister fund” collections have been discontinued, and officials have been directed to take strict action against illegal quarrying and irregularities in public contracts.

“Administrative transparency that was absent for decades is now being introduced. People will witness visible changes within 60 days,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s ideological foundation, Arjuna emphasised its commitment to the principles of social justice championed by Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and B.R. Ambedkar.

Commenting on remarks made by DMK MP A. Raja against VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, the Minister said personal attacks have no place in politics and alleged that the comments had hurt both Thirumavalavan and party cadre.