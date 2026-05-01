Japanese honour for Malathi Pandurang

Chennai, May 1:

The Government of Japan has announced the recipients of the 2026 Spring Conferment of Decorations, with Malathi Pandurang from Chennai among the distinguished awardees.

Malathi Pandurang, Director of the Ikebana Sogetsu School, Chennai Branch, has been conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays in recognition of her exceptional contribution to promoting Ikebana in India and strengthening cultural ties between Japan and India.

Since 1976, she has been actively teaching the Japanese floral art form across Chennai and other parts of the country, playing a pivotal role in fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two nations. In 2023, she was also honoured with the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendation.

The Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai congratulated her on the achievement, acknowledging her decades-long dedication to advancing Japanese culture in India.

Malathi Pandurang will receive the decoration and official diploma at a ceremony to be held later through the Consulate-General in Chennai.