Madurai Soaks in Devotion as Kallalagar Enters Vaigai

Madurai, May 1:

Chithirai Thiruvizha reached its spiritual crescendo on Friday as Lord Kallalagar made his grand ceremonial entry into the Vaigai River, drawing lakhs of devotees into the heart of Madurai.

The iconic ritual marks the symbolic journey of Kallalagar from Alagar Kovil to the city, commemorating his legendary delayed arrival at the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.

Devotees thronged the riverbanks from the early hours, especially at key locations like Alwarpuram and the AV Bridge, to witness the divine moment. The atmosphere was charged with devotion as chants, traditional music, and vibrant processions filled the air.

To facilitate the ritual, authorities ensured the release of water into the river while maintaining strict regulation of flow and sanitation. Elaborate arrangements—including heavy police deployment, barricading, CCTV surveillance, and medical camps—were put in place to handle the massive crowds and ensure safety.

Recognized as one of South India’s most significant cultural and religious celebrations, the festival continues to uphold centuries-old traditions, transforming Madurai into a grand stage of faith, heritage, and unity.