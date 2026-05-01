Veteran Indian golfer Vijay Kumar dies

Mumbai, May 1:

Veteran Indian golfer Vijay Kumar has died in his home town Lucknow due to a heart attack. He was 57.

The winner of the 2002 Indian Open and a four-time Order of Merit champion, Vijay was among the most accomplished and respected names in Indian professional golf.

Vijay turned professional in 1988. He dominated Indian domestic golf from the mid-1990s to the early part of the next decade with an illustrious career marked by numerous titles.

Vijay’s iconic triumph at the 2002 Indian Open remains a landmark moment in Indian golf. He is one of only nine Indian golfers to have won the Indian Open. Vijay also represented India at the Alfred Dunhill Cup 1999 played at St. Andrews in Scotland.