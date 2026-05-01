We don’t have much options: MI skipper Hardik Pandya

Mumbai, May 1:

Skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that his bowling resources are stretched but stressed the need to find solutions under pressure, conceding that Mumbai Indians are falling short of their own high standards this season after a six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Wednesday.

Despite piling up a mammoth 243 for 5, Mumbai Indians still ended up on the losing side as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target with eight deliveries to spare, even as their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah endured an off day, conceding 54 runs in his four overs and going wicketless.

The loss left Mumbai Indians languishing on four points from eight games, while Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to third spot with 12 points from nine matches.

“I think this season we don’t have much option, we really need to see what all differences we can do. I won’t put my bowlers under the bus. I think as an overall unit, we have not been able to do what exactly Mumbai Indians stands for,” said Pandya when asked how he plans to address his bowling attack after the bowlers failed to defend a strong total.

“We really need to see what all we need to work on,” he added.

The Mumbai Indians skipper said that with the continued backing of the franchise owners and support staff, the team will find a way out.

“We have passionate owners and support staff, hopefully we will figure out something.”

He also expressed regret for the die-hard Mumbai Indians’ fans, admitting the team has not been able to bring them the joy of enough wins.

“We have not given them much opportunity to back us — but they have been fantastic and loyal. Sometimes it hurts when the opposition comes and they start chanting their name. But we probably need to give them more (to cheer and shout about),” he said.

Pandya, however, gave credit where it was due, saying Mumbai Indians’ batting had clicked but added that a few missed opportunities, including dropped catches could have shifted the momentum in their favour.

“Yes, I enjoyed (the batting), I had fun today on the ground. Yeah, I think 244, I think I’ll back my bowlers to stop it, but some other day today we could not execute.

“I think it’s been that kind of season (of missed chances on the field). When you get a couple of chances, you grab them, that’s when the luck and momentum changes. If you don’t, it kind of hurts you…all the boys tried really well. They gave everything, it did not work out,” he added.