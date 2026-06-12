Tamil Thai Vazhthu plea: HC seeks Centre, State response

Chennai, June 12:

The Madras High Court has directed the Central and State governments to respond to a petition seeking to ensure that all official events in Tamil Nadu begin with Tamil Thai Vazhthu.

The plea was filed following the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his Cabinet on May 10, where Vande Mataram and the National Anthem were played before the State song, sparking criticism over deviation from tradition.

Petitioner Ananya Radhakrishnan argued that government functions in Tamil Nadu have long followed the practice of starting with Tamil Thai Vazhthu and ending with the National Anthem. She contended that the recent change undermines its cultural significance.

The petition also challenges a Union Home Ministry circular promoting Vande Mataram, stating it does not bar States from prioritising their own official song.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari granted eight weeks for the Centre and State to file their responses.