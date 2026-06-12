Youth held for sexually harassing elderly women

Chennai, June 12:

The Ayanavaram All-Women Police have arrested a young man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sneaking into a house and sexually harassing a 63-year-old woman in Chennai’s Ayanavaram locality.

The victim lives with her husband in the neighborhood. According to police sources, the couple had left their front door open on the night of the incident to allow for better ventilation and airflow while they slept. Taking advantage of the unbolted door, a neighbor allegedly slipped into the house late at night and targeted the sleeping elderly woman.

The assault was thwarted when the victim woke up and raised an alarm. Hearing her frantic cries for help, alert neighbors rushed to the residence and managed to catch the intruder red-handed before he could flee the spot.

The residents then brought the accused to the Ayanavaram All-Women Police Station and handed him over to the authorities. During the subsequent investigation, the police identified the suspect as Yogesh, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Officers noted that Yogesh had moved into the adjacent house just a month prior to the incident.

Following a formal interrogation, the Ayanavaram police officially placed Yogesh under arrest. He was later produced before a local court and has been remanded to judicial custody.