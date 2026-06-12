DMK field study report flags grassroots discontent after polls

Chennai, June 12:

A field study committee constituted by the DMK to analyse recent election results has highlighted several shortcomings in party functioning, governance coordination, and grassroots engagement, pointing to factors that may have contributed to the electoral outcome.

One of the key concerns raised in the report is the dissatisfaction among party functionaries due to the failure to conduct elections for cooperative societies and Aavin institutions. This, the report notes, has led to frustration at the grassroots level and weakened organisational momentum.

The committee has also flagged allegations of bias in appointments to temple trustee boards under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. According to the findings, individuals who had defected from the AIADMK and those close to Minister Sekarbabu were allegedly given preference, leading to discontent among long-time party workers.

Public access to ministers emerged as another major issue. The report states that ministerial aides often acted as barriers, preventing people from presenting their grievances directly. Several individuals reportedly waited for long periods but were unable to meet ministers, leaving them disillusioned.

A broader structural concern highlighted in the report is the perceived disconnect between the DMK government and the party organisation. This lack of cohesion, it notes, has hindered the creation of a stable voter base and diluted the party’s effectiveness on the ground.

Local body representatives, the report says, faced difficulties in implementing welfare measures due to inadequate cooperation from officials. In many instances, bureaucrats were said to have independently altered or decided on projects, sidelining elected representatives and party members. This, in turn, affected the party’s ability to build sustained influence among the public.

The implementation of the women’s entitlement scheme also came under scrutiny. The report observed that the benefit did not reach all eligible recipients, leading to dissatisfaction and mistrust among women. It further noted that district-level functionaries failed to recognise and capitalise on the growing influence of Vijay among women voters.

Additionally, the report criticised the underutilisation of youth within the party and pointed out that party members were not given priority in temporary government appointments. Senior leaders who were not holding formal positions were also overlooked, resulting in their experience not being effectively used during election campaigns.

Overall, the field study report paints a picture of organisational lapses, coordination issues, and missed opportunities, suggesting the need for corrective measures to strengthen the party’s structure and reconnect with voters at the grassroots level.