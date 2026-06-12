Rs 134.83 cr Kuruvai package to support farmers: CM

Chennai, June 12:

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a special Kuruvai cultivation package worth Rs 134.83 crore aimed at supporting farmers and strengthening agricultural activity across Tamil Nadu.

According to an official statement, the scheme is designed to improve the livelihood of farmers engaged in Kuruvai cultivation by providing targeted financial assistance and essential inputs. Of the total allocation, Rs 77.50 crore has been earmarked for delta districts, which are the primary paddy-growing regions, while Rs 57.33 crore has been set aside for non-delta districts.

To ensure smooth farming operations, the government has also assured uninterrupted three-phase power supply for up to 18 hours a day. This move is expected to significantly benefit irrigation activities during the cultivation season.

In addition, adequate stocks of agricultural inputs have been arranged to support farmers. The government has kept 10,714 metric tonnes of paddy seeds ready for distribution, along with 4.02 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers to meet the seasonal demand.

The announcement underscores the State government’s continued focus on boosting agricultural productivity and providing timely support to farmers, particularly during the crucial Kuruvai season.