Gold prices surge sharply in Chennai

Chennai, June 12:

Gold prices in the city registered a sharp increase on Friday, rising by Rs 2,400 per sovereign. With this surge, the price of the yellow metal climbed to Rs 1,10,400 per sovereign, while the rate per gram rose by Rs 300 to reach Rs 13,800.

The increase marks a notable jump from the previous day’s prices, when gold was sold at Rs 1,08,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,500 per gram.

Silver prices also witnessed an upward movement alongside gold. The metal is now priced at Rs 265 per gram, equivalent to Rs 2,65,000 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of Rs 5 per gram compared to June 11, when it was sold at Rs 260 per gram.

A comparison with last year highlights the steep rise in gold prices over time.

On June 12, 2025, gold was priced at Rs 72,800 per sovereign and Rs 9,100 per gram. In just a year, the price has surged by Rs 37,600 per sovereign, translating to an increase of approximately 51.6 per cent, underscoring the continued strength of the precious metal in the market.

Recent trends show fluctuations in gold prices over the past few days. On June 11, the rate stood at Rs 1,08,000 per sovereign, while on June 10 it was higher at Rs 1,10,400. Prices peaked at Rs 1,13,600 on June 9 and June 6, with a slight dip observed on June 8 when gold was sold at Rs 1,12,560 per sovereign.

Silver, too, has shown minor variations in recent days. After remaining steady at Rs 260 per gram on June 10 and June 11, prices were slightly higher at Rs 270 per gram between June 6 and June 9, before easing and then rising again on Friday.

Market observers note that such fluctuations are influenced by global trends, currency movements, and investor sentiment, with both gold and silver continuing to attract attention as key investment assets.