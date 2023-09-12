Annamalai blames Dravida model for caste inequalities

State BJP president K. Annamalai alleged that the Dravidian model is responsible for caste discrimination in the State.“For 70 years, the Dravidian mo del has not been able to resolve issues like the two-tumbler system and caste discrimination,” he charged. “Why are they blaming Sanatana Dharma for it? he said, during an interaction with journalists after spearheading a party protest near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai.The party had organised protests across the State against DMK ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and P.K. Sekarbabu over the Sanatana Dharma issue and demanded the resignation of Mr. Sekarbabu as Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.