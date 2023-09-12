What happened at AR Rahman concert

As a police probe has begun on musician AR Rahman’s September 10 concert in Chennai following allegations of chaos, stampede-like situation, molestation, it has now come to the fore that the organisers probably oversold thousands of tickets, much beyond the capacity of the place. While the venue could host around 20,000 to 25,000 people and that was the footfall expected, around 50,000 people turned up for the concert on Sunday. All of them had valid tickets but were left flustered as they found there was no space to enter. There was no VIP section though separate tickets at exorbitant prices were sold. Calling it a scam and blaming Rahman for the scam, several social media users who were there at the concert posted videos. Audience members found out that there was no VIP zone at the venue, according to a complaint. Many women took to social media alleging that they were groped in the crowd. Police said no complaint has been filed regarding this. AR Rahman took to Twitter and promised to refund the tickets of those who could not reach the venue. In an Instagram post, Rahman wrote: “some people call me G.O.A.T …………let me be the sacrificial goat this time for all of us to wake up ..let Chennai’s live art flourish with a world class infrastructure, increase in tourism, efficient crowd management, traffic management, refining audiences to follow rules ..creating a safe and surreal experience for children and women ..Triggering a cultural renaissance at Chennai celebrating our deserving, illuminated local and international talent.”