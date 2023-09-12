Whats the latest on Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme

Around 1.06 crore women have been shortlisted from 1.63 crore applicants for the Kalaignar Magazhir Urimai Thogai Thittam. It would be launched on September 15 coinciding with the birth anniversary of DMK founder C N Annadurai. Speaking about the scheme, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, instructed the officials to provide a toll-free number in the SMS to be sent on his behalf on September 15 to report any difficulty in withdrawing the money from their bank accounts. It is a biggest welfare scheme being initiated and would benefit over one crore people, he added.