Intermittent downpour dampens Deepavali celebrations across Chennai

Chennai, Nov 9:

Incessant, intermittent rain accompanied by overcast skies lashed several parts of Chennai on Sunday, dampening daytime Deepavali revelry and compelling residents to remain indoors during traditional festive hours.

The sudden weather shift, triggered by active convective cloud clusters over the north Tamil Nadu coast, began on Saturday night and persisted throughout Sunday. While festival traditions typically witness bustling streets, early morning oil-bath rituals followed by neighbourhood firecracker bursting, the frequent spells of downpour restricted cracker activity. Residents were forced to wait for brief dry spells before rushing outdoors, with many forced to retreat indoors as heavy rains resumed.

The persistent wet weather also cast a shadow over popular public gathering spots. Popular holiday destinations such as the Marina and Besant Nagar promenades, Semmozhi Poonga, and Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur recorded deserted walkways and minimal footfalls throughout the afternoon and evening. Regional meteorological officials noted that active coastal convergence will maintain isolated overcast conditions, with sporadic showers predicted to continue across northern coastal belts.