Russia, Ukraine and US set to resume peace talks 

Abu Dhabi, Nov 9:

Negotiators from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States are scheduled to resume formal talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 10, in Abu Dhabi, with post-conflict security guarantees set to dominate the two-day session.

The meeting marks the first direct round of trilateral negotiations since February as the conflict heads into its fifth year. The diplomatic push follows a limited, localized ceasefire around the Russian-occupied southern city of Oleshky last month, even as intense artillery duels, missile barrages, and drone strikes persist along the 1,200-kilometre frontline.

Kyiv and Moscow remain sharply divided over core political and territorial terms. Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine withdraw forces from four partially occupied regions annexed by Moscow, renounce NATO aspirations, accept strict military limits, and lift curbs on the Russian language and the Moscow-affiliated Orthodox Church, while rejecting a general truce on grounds that it would allow Ukrainian forces to rearm. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed territorial concessions, demanding an immediate ceasefire and security arrangements modelled on NATO’s Article 5.

European participation has emerged as a key focal point ahead of the talks. While the Kremlin has resisted direct European presence at the negotiating table, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed that European representatives will participate in the Abu Dhabi framework, supported by European Council President Antonio Costa, who asserted that European security architecture cannot be settled without continental representation. US President Donald Trump previously indicated that discussions could lay the groundwork for a broader European security pact following White House meetings with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.