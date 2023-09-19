UN revises toll from Libya floods to 3958

Libya, Sept 19: The United Nations has amended the earlier death toll from Libya floods, remarking that at least 3,958 people have died instead of 11,300 as was before reported by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) this revised figure made Libya floods one of the most devastating floods. This modified report was updated on Sunday morning from the OCHA, the UN has now pegged the toll at 3,958, referring to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The updated report states that, over 9000 people are still missing, CNN reported. However, the OCHA, in its previous report, said at least 11,300 people died in Derna due to devastating flooding, citing the Libyan Red Crescent figures for Saturday’s report. Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told CNN on Sunday, “We’re going with figures just verified by WHO.” On why the UN cited the death toll incorrectly, Haq said, “In a lot of different tragedies we end up revising our numbers. So that’s just what’s happening here.” He added, “Standard procedure is we work with different parties trying to make sure our numbers are cross-checked. Whenever we do these revisions it’s because our numbers are being cross-checked.” The deputy spokesperson said the death toll figures are fluid and “can go upward or downward.” Moreover, on Derna’s seafront, where the aftermath of the disaster is evident, rescue teams were working tirelessly to clear the way for further relief efforts. A helicopter scanned the sea for bodies, and diggers strove to remove obstacles obstructing rescue operations.