K’taka CM says will seek SC injunction on release of Cauvery water to TN

Citing the “drought-like situation” in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the state government will appeal in the Supreme Court for an injunction against the CWMA order that stipulates the release of about 5,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu till September 28.

Siddarmaiah also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in this regard. The order by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) came on September 18. Siddarmaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are likely to meet the Union Jal Shakti Minister to discuss this matter.