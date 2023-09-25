AIADMK breaks alliance with BJP



All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) today announced severing all ties with BJP.

At a crucial meeting of party leaders chaired by Edappadi Palaniswami, a resolution was passed unanimously announcing breaking away from NDA alliance led by BJP.

The meeting decided to face Lok Sabha elections on its own. It also endorsed Edappadi Palaniswami to decide on forging a new alliance sans BJP.

A few days ago AIADMK’s spokesperson D Jayakumar said the alliance with the BJP was non-existent, with a final decision anticipated only before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Jayakumar compared Annamalai to a “destructive pest”, highlighting the rift his remarks have created in the alliance. In response, Annamalai said there was no rift between the allies and repeated that he, as a state chief of the BJP, cannot publicly recognise Palaniswami as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.