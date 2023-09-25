Tiruchy farmers protest with human skeletons over Cauvery water dispute

The National South Indian River Interlinking Farmers Association under the leadership of Ayyakannu held a protest on Monday in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchy by holding parts of the skeleton” human skeleton and demanded the sharing of Cauvery water.

The protestors demanded the sharing of Cauvery water to save the standing ‘kuruvai’ crop cultivation in TN. The visuals from Tiruchy showed the protestors raising slogans demanding the release of water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu and saving farmers. Earlier, on Sunday, a group of farmers in Tiruchy staged a protest by standing in the Cauvery River water over the ongoing dispute with Karnataka.

Both states have been witness to protests after Karnataka hardened its stance on sharing Cauvery water citing sever drought in parts of the state. The Cauvery water management authority then ordered the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water to neighboring Tamil Nadu.

The court however, declined to entertain an application filed by the Tamil Nadu government to increase its current share of Cauvery water from 5,000 to 7,200 cusecs per day.