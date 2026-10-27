Eight more escaped prisoners caught; search on for remaining four

Theni, Oct 27:

Police have arrested eight more of the 17 undertrial prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti in Theni district, taking the number of recaptured prisoners to 13. A search operation is under way to trace the remaining four fugitives.

The escape occurred on Monday night when the prisoners allegedly pretended that one of them was suffering from a seizure. When prison personnel opened their cell to provide assistance, the inmates reportedly attacked the guards and escaped from the jail.

The incident triggered a massive manhunt, with special police teams conducting combing operations across Theni and neighbouring districts. Vehicle checks were intensified at checkposts, bus stands and other key locations to prevent the fugitives from escaping further.

The escape also raised serious concerns over security arrangements at the prison. Tamil Nadu Prisons Department DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore ordered the suspension of nine prison personnel who were on duty at the time of the incident, citing security lapses. A detailed inquiry has been ordered.