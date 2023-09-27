CPEC expansion plan hits roadblock

Beijing, Sept 27: The multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has hit a roadblock after Beijing refused to further expand cooperation, underscoring the challenges that are needed to enhance and deepen economic ties.Sources have confirmed that China has not agreed to expand cooperation with Pakistan in several areas including energy, water management and climate change under CPEC. On the other hand, Pakistan has also lifted its opposition to the coal-fired power plant in Gwadar, along with many other demands concerning the Chinese, addressed during the 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to the CPEC. While the JCC meeting was held in October 2022, the consensus over the minutes took at least a year, leading to signing of the minutes on July 31, 2023. “The delay was because China did not agree to a host of measures that Pakistan had proposed in the areas of energy, water management, climate change and tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the coastal areas,” stated economist Shahbaz Rana. “The JCC is a strategic decision making body of CPEC and its 11th meeting was held virtually on October 27, 2022 on the insistence of the PML-N led government that wanted to showcase some progress.” While the rejection from China and forced compromise from Pakistan on various reservations is seen as a critical step backwards, the Islamabad government maintains that deliberations and differences on understandings is a normal practice. “It was a global practice for the minutes of meetings between two countries to be signed by both the sides only after due consultation and evolving consensus. This is to ensure that the minutes accurately reflect the agreements and understandings reached by both the parties,” an official from the Ministry of Planning said.