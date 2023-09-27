Nepal says it’s against Taiwan’s ‘independence’

Kathmandu, Sept 27: Kathmandu, Sept 27:

Echoing China’s stance, Nepal on Tuesday said that it was against the “independence” of Taiwan.The Nepali side reiterated its firm commitment to the One-China principle, according to the 13-page long joint statement issued during the official visit of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to China, recognising the Beijing government as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, the Nepali side is against “Taiwan independence”. Dahal, who reached China on September 23 from New York, is currently in in the Asian giaint and held talks with the Chinese President on the sidelines of 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. On Monday, Dahal met his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, and witnessed the signing of different 12 agreements related to different areas of cooperation. The statement further added that Nepal and China acknowledged the Strategic Partnership of Cooperation Featuring Ever-lasting Friendship for Development and Prosperity, the point included in the statement during President Xi’s state visit to Nepal in 2019. The two sides agreed that Dahal’s visit is of great significance to advancing the China-Nepal Strategic Partnership of Cooperation Featuring Ever-lasting Friendship for Development and Prosperity. The joint statement also touched upon China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) where it is mentioned that both sides will pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and deepen and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.