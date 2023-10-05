Asian Games: Indian team wins gold in men’s 4x400m relay

The quartet of Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh broke the national record to clinch India’s 18th gold in the Asian Games in the men’s 4x400m relay on Wednesday.

The Indian team clocked a timing of 3:01.58s to walk away with another gold in the day.

Qatar claimed the second spot with their season-best timing of 3:02.05s. While Sri Lanka walked away with a bronze medal with a timing of 3:02.55s and also broke their national record.

The Iraq team got disqualified from the event due to lane infringement. While the Indian quartet were aiming for the gold, on the other side of the field Indian javelin throwers, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena were in a league of their own competing for the gold in a highly engaging men’s final. While the rest were merely competing for the sole bronze medal finish. There was a neck-to-neck competition between two Indian athletes as both players attempted for gold, however, in the end, it was the defending champion who prevailed with his season best of 88.88.

Meanwhile, Jena showed his mettle in the event to clinch a silver medal after much competition with Neeraj.

Meanwhile, Stating that she gave her “100 per cent” in the final, Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday said the event was crucial for her as she grabbed a 2024 Paris Olympics quota.

The reigning world champion and Olympic medallist bagged the silver medal in the women’s 75kg boxing event at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Wednesday. Borgohain lost to the local Li Qian by unanimous decision in the final.

“I am happy that I gave my 100%…I was only concerned about giving my 100% and was not thinking much about the result…This competition was very important for us as I had to qualify for the Paris Olympics…I was able to grab the Paris ticket so I am happy,” Borgohain told ANI.

Lovlina and Li Qian were having a close fight in the first round but the decision went in the favour of Li by 3-2. In the second round, Li overpowered Lovlina as she collected a couple of points hitting on the jaw of the Indian boxer. Lovlina lost 0-5. With the verdict going towards Li in the third round, Lovlina settled for silver.

This is the first silver medal for Indian women in boxing at the ongoing Asian Games.

Borgohain’s medal marks an end to India’s Asian Games 2023 boxing campaign.