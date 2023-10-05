Get, set, go for WC

Cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 that kicks off today in Ahmedabad with defending champions England playing runners-up New Zealand.

The 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup and is set to captivate fans with its high-stakes matches, iconic venues, and the quest for cricketing glory. A 45-day extravaganza will feature 10 teams play 45 matches in round-robin and knock-out formats.

Participating Teams

The World Cup will feature ten teams from around the globe, all vying for the prestigious trophy. These teams have gone through a rigorous qualification process to secure their spot in the tournament. The participating teams are:

India, Australia, England, South Africa,

Pakistan, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan

Playing Format

The 2023 Cricket World Cup will follow a round-robin format, with each of the ten teams playing against every other team once. This format ensures that each team has a fair chance to prove its mettle against every opponent. After the round-robin stage, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, leading to the grand finale.

Key Contenders

As with any World Cup, several teams are considered strong contenders due to their past performances and current form. India, with its formidable batting lineup and home advantage, will be one of the favorites. Reigning champions England and traditional cricket powerhouses like Australia and South Africa are also expected to make a strong push for the title. However, cricket has a way of delivering surprises, and emerging teams like Afghanistan and Bangladesh could upset the established order.

Star to Watch

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will feature some of the finest cricketing talents from around the world. Expect to witness epic battles between bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, and Rashid Khan against batting maestros such as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Babar Azam. The tournament is sure to produce memorable moments and individual brilliance.