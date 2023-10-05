Chennai teachers arrested amidst ongoing strike

In a development that has sparked controversy, the Chennai Police made early morning arrests of members from three unions of government teachers who had been on strike for over a week. The teachers were protesting at the DPI (Department of Public Instruction) premises, urging authorities to address their various demands.

The decision to arrest the teachers came just hours after School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had promised to engage with their demands during an evening meeting on Wednesday.

The primary grievance voiced by the striking teachers was the call for equal pay for equal work, among other pressing issues affecting their profession.

The arrested teachers were subsequently moved to a community hall, as confirmed by the police.

The strike had gained significant momentum over the past week, with teachers from various government schools and unions joining forces to draw attention to their concerns. Equal pay for teachers performing similar duties has been a longstanding issue that teachers in many regions, including Chennai, have been demanding to be addressed.

The intervention by the School Education Minister raised hopes of a resolution to the ongoing strike. However, the subsequent arrest of the striking teachers has cast a shadow over these expectations.