Pawan Kalyan exits NDA to support Chandrababu Naidu

In yet another blow to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Jana Sena Party has opted to part ways with the alliance in support of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Pawan Kalyan, the chief of the Jana Sena Party, announced his decision to withdraw from the BJP-led NDA and back the TDP.

Pawan Kalyan said, “The Telugu Desam Party is a formidable force, and Andhra Pradesh requires its governance for the state’s progress. Currently, the TDP is facing challenges, and we will stand by them. In this situation, the TDP requires the support of Jana Sena. If the TDP and Jana Sena unite, it will have a significant impact on the YSRCP government in the state.”