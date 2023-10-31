‘Kejriwal likely to be sent to jail on Nov 2’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 2 after interrogating him in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The party also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to eliminate it by putting its top leaders behind bars.

Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is expected to appear before the agency’s Delhi office at 11 am on November 2. This is the first time that Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED. He was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case in April.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi claimed that the BJP was resorting to these tactics to target the AAP as it knows that it cannot defeat Kejriwal in elections. “There are reports that Kejriwal will be arrested on November 2. If he is arrested, it won’t be because of corruption (charges) but because he has spoken against the BJP,” she said.