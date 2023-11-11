WC: SA downs Afghan

Kolkata, Nov 11: South Africa beat Afghanistan by five wickets to win their last World Cup group game on Friday as the Asian side were eliminated from the semi-final race. Chasing 245 for victory in Ahmedabad, South Africa saw Rassie van der Dussen make an unbeaten 76 as the Proteas reached their target with 15 balls to spare in a tune-up for their semi-final against Australia next week.The Proteas, who have already qualified for the semifinals, completed the task in 47.3 overs. They now have 14 points and continue to occupy the second spot behind India, who are on 16 points.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, said, As a captain I am quite happy with our performance. We fought till the last moment in each and every game. Good learnings for us in the future. Proud of the way our batters performed in this tournament. We were struggling before this tournament. We sat together and talked about the weak point, so at the end, you saw the result how our batsmen did. That’s a positive thing, looking forward to the future. Everyone knows that we have good spin department. If we go with the same momentum, we’ll be a very good side. We gave a good message to the world in this tournament. We played big teams and we fought till the last moment. Australian game, it was in our hands, but it was shocking for us.