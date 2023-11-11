Liverpool loses at Toulouse 

London, Nov 11: Goals from Aron Donnum, Thijs Dallinga and substitute Frank Magri condemned Jürgen Klopp’s side to a loss in southern France.

The Reds’ responses came courtesy of an own goal from Cristian Casseres and a late solo effort by Diogo Jota, while a Jarell Quansah strike in the final seconds of stoppage time was disallowed following a VAR review.

Liverpool remain top of Group E despite the result, and will have another chance to guarantee progress to the knockout stages if they claim a win against LASK next time out.

Klopp opted to make nine changes from the side that started the 1-1 draw at Luton Town on Sunday, with Joe Gomez and Alexis Mac Allister the only players to retain their place in the XI.

Gomez captained a line-up containing Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, and Joel Matip, Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas also in defence.

Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott joined Mac Allister in midfield, while Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo started in attack, with teenager Ben Doak making just his third Reds start on the right wing.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas (Alexander-Arnold, 46), Endo (Szoboszlai, 46), Elliott, Mac Allister, Doak (Salah, 46), Gakpo (Nunez, 72), Diaz (Jota, 81).

Unused subs: Alisson, Mrozek, Konate, Chambers, Scanlon, Gordon, McConnell.