Sakshi Agarwal signs Pan-India projects

Actress Sakshi Agarwal is on cloud nine for she has nearly half a dozen Tamil projects, which are scheduled at different stages of production. Furthermore, she is busy acting in Malayalam and Kannada movies as well.

Sakshi Agarwal shot to fame with her appearance on the Bigg Boss show, and she continues to enthrall everyone with her spellbinding performances in diversified roles involving action, antagonist, and glamorous shades. Her hard work and dedication have earned her a reputation beyond the boundaries of the Tamil film industry.

She is currently playing the female lead role in a Malayalam movie, featuring Mollywood Superstar Mammootty’s nephew. Besides, she is performing a crucial role in a Kannada movie, produced by the Kannada industry’s leading music director B. Ajanesh Loknath’s production.

In Tamil, she is acting in a female-centric thriller movie, directed by Ranjith Khanna and has completed acting the pair opposite ‘Jiivi’ fame Vetri as protagonist in a movie. Furthermore, she is a part of Guest-2 alongside half dozen Tamil projects.