Temporary modifications to ease traffic between Saidapet and Nandanam

In a proactive move aimed at improving traffic flow and facilitating smoother movement between Saidapet and Nandanam, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has unveiled a temporary traffic modification scheduled to come into effect from November 17, 2023. The week-long trial introduces a novel "U" turn opposite M.C. Raja Hostel, presenting an alternative route for vehicles navigating the specified areas. As part of this temporary modification, vehicles traveling from Nandanam junction towards T. Nagar are now subject to restrictions on taking a right turn at the CIT Nagar 1st Main Road X Anna Salai junction. Instead, drivers are encouraged to continue straight for 50 meters and utilize the newly designated "U" turn near M.C. Raja Hostel to seamlessly reach their intended destination. Likewise, vehicles originating from Saidapet are faced with restrictions on making a right turn towards Todd Hunter Nagar PWD Quarters at Jones Road Junction. The suggested alternative route involves proceeding straight for 50 meters and utilizing the newly introduced "U" turn, providing a more efficient path to their destination. This strategic traffic modification comes in response to the ongoing efforts of the GCTP to optimize traffic management and enhance commuter experience in key areas of the city.