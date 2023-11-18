Health Minister counters AIADMK’s allegations

Health Minister Ma Subramanian has strongly refuted allegations made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding a shortage of medicines and doctors in government hospitals. The minister, in a statement, countered the claims and emphasized the strides made in the healthcare sector under the DMK government. Subramanian highlighted that a comprehensive report on the availability of medicines, facilitated through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), has already been released. He asserted that the health department has been the recipient of numerous awards since the DMK assumed office in 2021, showcasing the government’s commitment to healthcare excellence. “The state government has received 310 awards in the past year alone, a notable increase compared to 549 awards in the last 10 years,” stated Minister Subramanian. Taking a swipe at the AIADMK’s track record, Subramanian questioned the frequency of visits by Palaniswami and his ministers to health facilities in remote areas during the 10 years of AIADMK rule. He urged Palaniswami to address concerns in the Assembly rather than making statements outside of its sessions, emphasizing the need for a more constructive dialogue on healthcare matters.