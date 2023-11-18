All set for pulsating WC finals tomorrow

In a monumental turnaround, the five-time champions Australia, after losing their first two matches, are on an eight-match winning streak, setting the stage for their eighth final. Meanwhile, India’s undisputed supremacy with 10 wins in as many matches promises an enticing championship clash against the Aussies. B oth teams clash for ICC WC title in the finals at Ahmedabad tomorrow.

Head-to- head

Having faced each other 150 times in ODIs, Australia holds a comfortable 83-57 lead in the H2H record. In World Cup matches, Australia has won 8 out of 13 encounters, but India has claimed victory in three of the last four meetings and won the earlier group stage match.

Home advantage

Recalling the 2003 encounter in Johannesburg, where Ricky Ponting’s Australia triumphed, India now faces Australia in Ahmedabad with home advantage and fervent support from over 1,32,000 fans. Australian skipper Pat Cummins anticipates a one-sided, packed stadium, expressing excitement for the final. Australia’s five CWC titles (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015) overshadow India’s two victories, with their most recent appearance resulting in a six-wicket win in 2011.

Kohli’s charisma

As the Indian juggernaut seeks its first title in 12 years, Virat Kohli’s consistent and record-breaking World Cup campaign adds a layer of intrigue. With 711 runs and a remarkable average of 101.6, Kohli’s dependability might prove crucial in the final showdown. The clash promises a battle between India’s formidable force and Australia’s seasoned champions, making it a must-watch spectacle in Ahmedabad.

Prize money

The tournament has a US$10 million pot. The winner of the tournament will take home US$4 million, with the runners-up winning US$2 million.Teams also collected US$40,000 for every group stage win.

Aussie pace attack

The Australian team boasts of a decent pace attack with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Starc forming a lethal fast bowling unit. However, the Indian team has the best pace bowling line-up in the recent past. Mohammed Shami has been on a roll alongwith Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Will Ashwin play?

Ashwin, who was a last-minute inclusion in the World Cup squad in place of injured Axar Patel, played only one match in the tournament, against Australia at the start of the campaign on spin-friendly Chennai track. He picked one wicket for 34 runs in 8 overs. Speculations are rife that Ashwin could replace Mohammed Siraj, who has blown hot and cold in this event.

Special show

Several events are lined up for the eventful day, including a ten-minute-long air show before the match by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force and a performance by composer Pritam at mid-innings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles will also be in attendance to watch the final match.