Starry show

The men in blue will be taking on the five-time champions Australia in the 2003 World Cup finals rematch, where Australia defeated India by 125 runs to lift the coveted trophy for the third time.BCCI has taken the initiative to make the finals as star-studded as possible with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest, alongside Home Minister Amit Shah by his side.

BCCI has also sent the invitation to the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles to watch the finals from the stadium. Former World Cup-winning captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni are also expected to be in attendance as part of the ICC captains’ invitation.

American pop star Dua Lipa is scheduled to lead the closing ceremony alongside Pritam Chakraborty and Aditya Gadhavi