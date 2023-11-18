Starry show

  10:47 am

India cricket team have broken the semifinals curse and has finally qualified for the ICC World Cup 2023 finals after 12 years, with a convincing win over New Zealand in the semifinals. The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The men in blue will be taking on the five-time champions Australia in the 2003 World Cup finals rematch, where Australia defeated India by 125 runs to lift the coveted trophy for the third time.BCCI has taken the initiative to make the finals as star-studded as possible with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest, alongside Home Minister Amit Shah by his side.

BCCI has also sent the invitation to the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles to watch the finals from the stadium. Former World Cup-winning captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni are also expected to be in attendance as part of the ICC captains’ invitation.

American pop star Dua Lipa is scheduled to lead the closing ceremony alongside Pritam Chakraborty and Aditya Gadhavi

